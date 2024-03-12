Local family shines light on Cerebral Palsy Awareness Month

March is recognized as Cerebral Palsy Awareness Month, a time dedicated to raising awareness and advocating for individuals living with this condition. Cerebral Palsy, a neurological disorder affecting muscle movement, coordination, and balance, is the focus of Michael and Brittany Urbanowicz’s efforts.

Residents of New Vienna and parents to Gabriel and Sophie, the Urbanowicz family embarked on a profound journey since their daughter Sophie was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at just 14-months-old.

As Cerebral Palsy Awareness Month unfolds, Michael and Brittany, founders of “Faith Over CP,” remain committed to overcoming hurdles through unwavering faith and groundbreaking innovation.

Brittany shared her heartfelt perspective, saying, “Sometimes as a parent with a child with special needs, in our case, cerebral palsy, you feel defeated and every day there is a new challenge, a new obstacle to overcome. But God gives us the strength and encourages us to keep going. While going through some tough challenges it was said to me ‘Britt, God blessed you with Sophie, cerebral palsy, challenges, and all because he equipped you to be the one to know what to do, how and when to do it. She is your miracle that God blessed you with — you can do it with the strength of God. Nothing is impossible for God!’ We are hoping to raise awareness that just because someone has a disability doesn’t mean that they are ‘different.’ We are all the same on the inside, and we all have a disability; if we could help one person through this awareness and with invisabraces, then we are doing our job.”

In addition to addressing the challenges faced by individuals with CP, “Faith Over CP” also tackles broader issues such as collaborating with influential partners like the Durans, “Faith Over CP” has expanded its reach to global audiences, spreading a message of empowerment, safety, and endless possibilities.

Michael Urbanowicz further explained, “In the second quarter of the year, we are launching pre-orders for the Duran Legacy shoe, which has a tracker embedded in it. This initiative allows individuals to support our cause while benefiting from innovations of the Sophie Boot, invisabrace and the trailblazing tracking shoe, addressing broader issues such as human trafficking and ensuring safety.”

To learn more about their organization and their impactful work, visit Faithovercp.org.