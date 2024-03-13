Quaker baseball opens home schedule 3 p.m. today after 20-9 loss

FRANKLIN, Ind. – The Wilmington College baseball team lost on the road Tuesday afternoon to the Franklin College Grizzlies, 20-9.

Wilmington hit three homeruns in the contest and had three players with multiple hits.

he Quakers are now 1-9 this season and will be right back on the field 3 p.m. today in their home opener against Hanover College at Tewksbury-Delaney Field.

Jared Lammert tied for the game-high with three hits. He also scored two runs and drove in a run. Dominic Depa and JP Donelan had two hits each while Depa driving in two and Donelan knocked in one. Kyle Jennings also had two RBI.

Luke Chappie had three strikeouts in three innings on the mound.