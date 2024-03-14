WC receives $250K grant for energy efficiency systems in residence halls

Pickett Hall at Wilmington College Submitted photo

Wilmington College’s plans for installing individual heating/cooling units in two residence halls this summer received a financial jolt of adrenaline when it recently received a $250,000 state grant for energy efficiency retrofits and upgrades.

The College’s project is underway for placing individual heating/air conditioning units in Austin and Pickett residence halls. The HVAC, lighting and window cooling unit upgrades are expected to yield 55.3 percent in utility savings.

Austin and Pickett, the conjoined residence halls largely housing first-year students, were constructed in 1957 and 1965, respectively. Austin houses as many as 145 students while Pickett’s capacity is 250. The entering class for fall 2024 will move into Austin-Pickett this August in rooms featuring individual heating/air conditioning units similar to those found in hotel rooms.

The Ohio Dept. of Development announced $8 million in grant funds awarded through the Energy Efficiency Program for Ohio Communities, which was created to help municipalities, businesses, nonprofits and educational institutions complete energy retrofits in existing buildings. WC was Clinton County’s grant recipient.

George Dimidik, vice president for IT and operations, said the College is pleased to have the state among those partners “as we upgrade our facilities to improve our student’s experience while being good stewards by reducing our energy footprint at the same time.”

Another valued partner is the Clinton County Port Authority, which assisted with the energy efficiency grant application, as well as the $400,000 social work grant the College also recently received.

“Wilmington College is an exemplary community asset, and local economic development is fostered through the ability of institutions like the Port Authority and the College to work together,” said Clinton County Port Authority Executive Director T. Alex Beres. “I appreciate President Cockerill’s commitment to partnerships, and the Port Authority applying on behalf of Wilmington College for this grant is just one of the many ways we can work together to accelerate catalytic projects for the College and Clinton County.”

Dimidik noted the HVAC project will be in full swing immediately following Commencement in May with the installation of the units and new windows completed by mid-July. Crews will average a minimum of seven rooms per day to meet the deadline.

President Corey Cockerill said this latest project is part of the College’s “overarching goal” of continuous improvement to upgrade the overall student experience.

“We are always looking for ways to improve or enhance spaces in which students live, work, study and socialize,” she said. “We’ve elected to focus on high-traffic places that add value or comfort to the student experience. Residents and guests to campus can expect to see several ‘pardon our dust’ signs over the next couple of years as we move through those key spaces with updates and upgrades.”