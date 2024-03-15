Massie lacrosse drops third scrimmage match to Little Miami 14-4

The Clinton-Massie lacrosse team lost to Little Miami 14-4 Thurday night.

This was the third scrimmage of the season for the Falcons.

Mason Martini and Willem Kimple, the CM team captains, had two goals each in the first quarter.

CM head coach Dave Voisey said, “We have such a talented group this year. I think we saw what we are capable of in the first half but need to stay consistent. In the past we haven’t had scrimmages so having three this year really sets the tone for how to move forward.”

Massie’s first official match will be March 21 at Frank Irelan Field against Monroe. .The junior varsity match will have a 5:30 p.m. faceoff with the varsity to follow around 7 p.m.