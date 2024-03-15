Outstanding Women of Clinton County: Karen Long

Karen Long

This is the fifth of seven profiles of the honorees of the 25th-annual Outstanding Women of Clinton County Class of 2024. More information on the event, including how to obtain tickets, appears at the end of each profile.

Karen Long is a remarkable individual whose tireless efforts have transformed the landscape of literacy and community engagement in Clinton County. A teacher at heart, Long has dedicated her life to fostering a love for reading and learning, both in the classroom and beyond.

One of Long’s most notable accomplishments is the establishment of the Laundromat Library program in Clinton County. Inspired by an NPR story, Long and her team have set up numerous laundromat libraries across the county, providing free children’s books to families while they do their laundry. This initiative has not only made books more accessible to children of all backgrounds in the community but has also encouraged a culture of reading and learning in unexpected places.

The success of the Laundromat Library program led Long to create the Clinton County Literacy Foundation, an official non-profit organization dedicated to promoting literacy among children in the county. Through the Literacy Foundation, Long has facilitated book donations to preschools, schools, and families ensuring that every child in Clinton County has access to quality reading material.

In addition to her work in literacy, Long is also actively involved in the Clinton County Trails Coalition, where she serves as a board member. Long has played a vital role in various trail projects, including the installation of Healthy Living signs along all trails, which promote physical activity and healthy lifestyles.

Long’s passion for education extends beyond her community involvement. As a teacher at East End Elementary and Wilmington Middle School, she was known for her innovative and student-centered approach to teaching. She emphasized “real-world learning” and often took her students on field trips to places of interest in the local community. Long’s commitment to her students’ success was evident in her efforts to earn her National Board Certification, a multi-year task that she undertook while teaching third grade.

Long’s leadership skills were further demonstrated when she served as the principal of Denver Elementary School. The school became more welcoming and inclusive under her guidance, she introduced unique after-school mini-clubs, and through partnerships with Wilmington College she connected college athletes with elementary students to improve learning.

Long’s impact on Clinton County has been recognized through various awards and accolades, including the Phi Delta Kappa Emerging Leader Award, the United States National Board Certification, and the Clinton County Chamber of Commerce C4 award for her work with the Laundromat Library project.

Apart from local accolades, one of Long’s unique life experiences includes her and husband Tony’s recent completion of The Great Loop Route. A 6,000-mile nautical adventure that takes boaters through some of North America’s greatest cities, historic sites and heartlands, the Loop often takes participants a year or more to complete the journey. Karen and Tony completed the experience in approximately 13 months.

Beyond her professional achievements, Long is a devoted member of the community, involved with organizations such as the Wilmington United Methodist Church, the Kiwanis Club, and the America’s Great Loop Cruiser Association. She is a worthy role model, demonstrating the power of education, community engagement, and compassion.

Long’s dedication to building a community of readers in Clinton County, her efforts to remove barriers to access to books, and her commitment to building kindergarten readiness have had a lasting impact on the lives of countless children and families in the county. Her influence on teachers in Clinton County continues to be felt, and her legacy as a champion of literacy and community is obvious. May we all aspire to embody the characteristics that this Outstanding Woman cultivates effortlessly.

Each honoree will be individually profiled in the pages of the News Journal in the days leading up to the 2024 Outstanding Women of Clinton County luncheon ceremony, set for Saturday, April 6 at the Roberts Centre near Wilmington. Doors will open at 11:45 a.m. with the luncheon starting promptly at 12:30 p.m.

The keynote speaker will be Sigrid Solomon, vice president, chief student affairs office and dean of students at Wilmington College.

Tickets for the 2024 Outstanding Women of Clinton County are $35 (cash or check payable to Clinton County Foundation). Reservations can be made at the Wilmington News Journal, 1547 Rombach Avenue, Wilmington. Credit card payments are $36, and can be made online at https://ccf.fcsuite.com/erp/donate/list/event?event_date_id=1466. If your business would like to support the banquet, reach out to [email protected].

Ticket reservations are available March 1 to March 25.