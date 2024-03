Merle Henry looks over memorabilia from Wednesday’s Roundball Reunion at Kelly Center on the Wilmington College campus. At the right are Phil Blankenship and Hugh Terrell. (Mark Huber Photo) Harry Brumbaugh looks over memorabilia from Wednesday’s Roundball Reunion at Kelly Center on the Wilmington College campus. (Mark Huber Photo) Ed Pagett helps with the Jefferson High School display at Wednesday’s Roundball Reunion at Kelly Center on the Wilmington College campus. (Mark Huber Photo) A small portion of the memorabilia at the Roundball Reunion Wednesday in Kelly Center on the Wilmington College campus (Mark Huber Photo) Blanchester graduates Chuck Culberson, Jim Johnson, Rick DuBois and Rancel Richards at the Roundball Reunion Wednesday in Kelly Center on the Wilmington College campus. (Mark Huber Photo) Adams graduate Roger Reveal Wednesday at the Roundball Reunion in Kelly Center on the Wilmington College campus. (Mark Huber Photo) Doug Rinehart pulls a backboard into Kelly Center on the Wilmington College campus Wednesday for the Roundball Reunion. The backboard was in the old Martinsville High School gym. Doug’s grandfather Albert installed the backboard in the gym where Doug’s father Gary was a star player. (Mark Huber Photo) Port William High School graduate Don DeVoe answered several questions Wednesday during the Roundball Reunion in Kelly Center on the Wilmington College campus. (Mark Huber Photo) Doug and Gary Rinehart look over memorabilia from Wednesday’s Roundball Reunion at Kelly Center on the Wilmington College campus. (Mark Huber Photo) Some of the memorabilia on display from Reesville High School Wednesday at the Roundball Reunion in Kelly Center on the Wilmington College campus. (Mark Huber Photo) Don DeVoe looks over Port William memorabilia Wednesday during the Rounball Reunion in Kelly Center on the Wilmington College campus. (Mark Huber Photo) Deanie Minton proudly displays a district championship letter from Sabina’s 1963 basketball season during the Roundball Reunion Wednesday in Kelly Center on the Wilmington College campus (Mark Huber Photo) A packed McCoy Room at Kelly Center on the Wilmington College campus Wednesday for the Roundball Reunion. (Mark Huber Photo) Highland County cheerleaders, left to right, front row, Carolyn Barker, Bonnie Nicholas, Norette Mitchell, Sue Rosselott, Pat Michael, Janice Rogers, Bernice Tong; back row, Cynthia Sutton, Sharon Huffman, Lynn Neal, Jane Stowers, Wednesday for the Roundball Reunion in Kelly Center on the Wilmington College campus. (Mark Huber Photo) Legendary coaches John Lawhorn and Jim Cook at the Roundball Reunion Wednesday in Kelly Center on the Wilmington College campus (Mark Huber Photo) Newspaper clippings, photos and trophies from Highland County schools were on display Wednesday during the Roundball Reunion in Kelly Center on the Wilmington College campus. (Mark Huber Photo) Buford High School team photos, basketball from 1955-56 and trophies from 1956 and 1952. (Mark Huber Photo) The state championship trophy from Marshall High School’s 1928 team as well as the 1927 county championship trophy for Marshall were on display Wednesday during the Roundball Reunion in Kelly Center on the Wilmington College campus (Mark Huber Photo) Bob Pittser (left) and John Cummings talk about Marshall’s 1928 state championship and the trophy the school received for being the best Class B team in Ohio that year. (Mark Huber Photo) Lynchburg High School memorabilia on display Wednesday at the Roundball Reunion in Kelly Center on the Wilmington College campus. (Mark Huber Photo) Fairfield High School trophies, championship net and basketball shoes on display Wednesday at the Roundball Reunion in Kelly Center on the Wilmington College campus (Mark Huber Photo) Bud Ritchie (left) and Charlie Etienne (right in red) enjoy looking over the memorabilia on display Wednesday at the Roundball Reunion in Kelly Center on the Wilmington College campus. (Mark Huber Photo) Sinking Spring High School memorabilia and team photos on display Wednesday at the Roundball Reunion in Kelly Center on the Wilmington College campus. Jim Cook talked about Fairfield High School and its basketball success Wednesday at the Roundball Reunion in Kelly Center on the Wilmington College campus. (Mark Huber Photo) Jim Cook shows a program from the 1936 Leesburg basketball team being inducted into the Fairfield Athletic Hall of Fame in 2011 Wednesday at the Roundball Reunion in Kelly Center on the Wilmington College campus. (Mark Huber Photo) A closeup of the Leesburg High School 1936 Class B state runnerup trophy on display Wednesday at the Roundball Reunion in Kelly Center on the Wilmington College campus. (Mark Huber Photo) Former Lynchburg Bobcats Bob Pittser and Ron Duncan Wednesday at the Roundball Reunion in Kelly Center on the Wilmington College campus. (Mark Huber Photo) Darlene Rogers Kassner , Ed Pagett, Melinda Danenburgs and Darlene Kuhnell Wednesday at the Roundball Reunion in Kelly Center on the Wilmington College campus. (Mark Huber Photo) Port William had a memorabilia display Wednesday at the Roundball Reunion in Kelly Center on the Wilmington College campus. (Mark Huber Photo) A portion of Port William’s display Wednesday at the Roundball Reunion in Kelly Center on the Wilmington College campus. (Mark Huber Photo) A closeup of Marshall’s state championship trophy from the Class B state tournament, won by Marshall of Manchester 20-17 on display Wednesday at the Roundball Reunion in Kelly Center on the Wilmington College campus. (Mark Huber Photo) Front row, John Lawhorn, Bill Baldwin, John Cummings, Carey Michael; back row, Chuck Emery, Dick Emery, Bob Pittser Wednesday at the Roundball Reunion in Kelly Center on the Wilmington College campus. (Mark Huber Photo) Trophy and basketball from Buford High School Wednesday at the Roundball Reunion in Kelly Center on the Wilmington College campus. (Mark Huber Photo) Lynchburg Bobcats trophies, team photos, varsity letters and other memorabilia Wednesday at the Roundball Reunion in Kelly Center on the Wilmington College campus. (Mark Huber Photo) Front row, Ron Duncan, John Lawhorn, Bill Baldwin, John Cummings, Pete Fentress, John Naylor, Carey Michael; back row, Dean Huffman, Roger Huffman, Chuck Emery, Gary Heaton, Dick Emery, Charlie Etienne, Bud Ritchie, Jim Luck, Jim Naylor, Bob Pittser Wednesday at the Roundball Reunion in Kelly Center on the Wilmington College campus. (Mark Huber Photo) Roger Pinkerton, Hugh Terrell, Gary Rinehart, Phil Snow and Roger Reveal Wednesday at the Roundball Reunion in Kelly Center on the Wilmington College campus. (Mark Huber Photo) Front row, Roger Pinkerton, Larry Britain, Art Purtee, Bill Oberlin, Richard Culberson, Chuck Culberson, Bob Johnson; back row, Roger Bentley, Gary Rinehart, Phil Snow, Merle Henry, Butch Hooper, Hugh Terrell, Jim McClary, Dave Roberts, Don DeVoe Wednesday at the Roundball Reunion in Kelly Center on the Wilmington College campus. (Mark Huber Photo) Clinton County cheerleaders, from left to right, front row, Janet Tobias, Karen Bernard, Wanda Everman, Sylvia Henry, Cheryl Sollars, Mary Ann Stephens Burton, Ruth Curtis, Velma Watson; back row, Ethel Sharp, Julia Ann Curry, Nancy Dalton, Fran Oberlin, Deanie Minton, Wednesday at the Roundball Reunion in Kelly Center on the Wilmington College campus. (Mark Huber Photo) Allen Wilkinson Wednesday at the Roundball Reunion in Kelly Center on the Wilmington College campus. (John Romer/Romany Fields Photo) Al Chance Wednesday at the Roundball Reunion in Kelly Center on the Wilmington College campus. (John Romer/Romany Fields Photo) Art Purtee Wednesday at the Roundball Reunion in Kelly Center on the Wilmington College campus. (John Romer/Romany Fields Photo) Bill Anders Wednesday at the Roundball Reunion in Kelly Center on the Wilmington College campus. (John Romer/Romany Fields Photo) Coach Jim Cook (front row left) with his son Tim Cook, who is athletic director at Western Brown High School, and a couple of his former players in the back. Larry Britain Jr. (back left) played on Cook’s final varsity team at Fairfield High School in 1989 while Larry Britain Sr. played on Cook’s first Fairfield varsity team in 1965. Butch Peelle and Julia Ann Curry Wednesday at the Roundball Reunion in Kelly Center on the Wilmington College campus. (John Romer/Romany Fields Photo) Carl Hollingsworth Wednesday at the Roundball Reunion in Kelly Center on the Wilmington College campus. (John Romer/Romany Fields Photo) Charlie Smith Wednesday at the Roundball Reunion in Kelly Center on the Wilmington College campus. (John Romer/Romany Fields Photo) Dean Snow Wednesday at the Roundball Reunion in Kelly Center on the Wilmington College campus. (John Romer/Romany Fields Photo) Don Smith Wednesday at the Roundball Reunion in Kelly Center on the Wilmington College campus. (John Romer/Romany Fields Photo) Don Walker Wednesday at the Roundball Reunion in Kelly Center on the Wilmington College campus. (John Romer/Romany Fields Photo) Tim and Nancy Haley Wednesday at the Roundball Reunion in Kelly Center on the Wilmington College campus. (John Romer/Romany Fields Photo) Harold Oberlin Wednesday at the Roundball Reunion in Kelly Center on the Wilmington College campus. (John Romer/Romany Fields Photo) Butch and Connie Hooper Wednesday at the Roundball Reunion in Kelly Center on the Wilmington College campus. (John Romer/Romany Fields Photo) Jeff Homan Wednesday at the Roundball Reunion in Kelly Center on the Wilmington College campus. (John Romer/Romany Fields Photo) Jim Reese Wednesday at the Roundball Reunion in Kelly Center on the Wilmington College campus. (John Romer/Romany Fields Photo) John Roberts Wednesday at the Roundball Reunion in Kelly Center on the Wilmington College campus. (John Romer/Romany Fields Photo) Larry Miller Wednesday at the Roundball Reunion in Kelly Center on the Wilmington College campus. (John Romer/Romany Fields Photo) Larry Richard Wednesday at the Roundball Reunion in Kelly Center on the Wilmington College campus. (John Romer/Romany Fields Photo) Max Hewitt Wednesday at the Roundball Reunion in Kelly Center on the Wilmington College campus. (John Romer/Romany Fields Photo) Ray Richardson Wednesday at the Roundball Reunion in Kelly Center on the Wilmington College campus. (John Romer/Romany Fields Photo) Roger Reveal and Jim Reveal Wednesday at the Roundball Reunion in Kelly Center on the Wilmington College campus. (John Romer/Romany Fields Photo) Sam Sharp Wednesday at the Roundball Reunion in Kelly Center on the Wilmington College campus. (John Romer/Romany Fields Photo) Karen and Dick Satterthwaite Wednesday at the Roundball Reunion in Kelly Center on the Wilmington College campus. (John Romer/Romany Fields Photo) Steve Pidgeon Wednesday at the Roundball Reunion in Kelly Center on the Wilmington College campus. (John Romer/Romany Fields Photo) Terry Richard Wednesday at the Roundball Reunion in Kelly Center on the Wilmington College campus. (John Romer/Romany Fields Photo)

More than 200 players, coaches, cheerleaders, managers and fans of the old county basketball tournaments attended the Roundball Reunion Wednesday night at Kelly Center on the Wilmington College campus. A total of 19 schools from Highland and Clinton counties were represented at the event, organized by Lynchburg High School graduate and Wilmington resident Bob Pittser.