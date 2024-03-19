Outstanding Women of Clinton County: Tari Mabry

Tari Mabry

This is the sixth of seven profiles of the honorees of the 25th-annual Outstanding Women of Clinton County Class of 2024. More information on the event, including how to obtain tickets, appears at the end of each profile.

Tari Mabry is someone most can associate with service, compassion, and community in Clinton County. Be it a familiar face at the Wilmington Methodist Church’s Lenten Lunches or as a Scout leader, Mabry has dedicated herself to serving others.

Mabry’s journey in service began over 25 years ago when she became a Girl Scout leader. Her dedication and leadership qualities were quickly recognized, leading to her being awarded the Girl Scouts Outstanding Leader award. Mabry has also been deeply involved with Boy Scout Troop #154, serving on the troop’s committee as the charter representative.

Her commitment to youth and community extends beyond Scouting. For over 30 years, Mabry has served her church as a youth leader, Sunday school teacher, and mission coordinator without any expectations or wants of recognition. She has coordinated and assisted with mission trips to at least 11 states, helping those in need and spreading kindness wherever she goes.

Annually, Mabry coordinates and assists with delivering clothing, furniture, and more to Red Bird Mission in Kentucky. She is also thoroughly involved in maintaining Wilmington United Methodist Church’s God Pantry, which provides food, clothing, and hygiene products to those in need.

Mabry also leads the Angel Tree project at Wilmington United Methodist Church, ensuring that those who would otherwise go without receiving Christmas gifts are blessed with items under the tree. She also leads the Operation Child Shoebox ministry, which provides shoeboxes filled with essentials for international distribution of those in need.

In her 29th year as a board member of the Community Thanksgiving dinner, Mabry assists with the delivery of over a thousand meals each Thanksgiving. In 2023 alone, the program delivered 1,267 meals. Many locals look forward to her meal assignments, along with her friendly smile, during the annual Thanksgiving dinner volunteer opportunity.

Outside of her volunteer work, Mabry dedicated 33 years to Clinton County Children Services, where she provided local families and children with compassion and love. Her passion for helping children has been a driving force in her life, and it is obvious that she has made a lasting impact on countless lives in the community. In her personal life alone, Mabry is mother to seven children, as well as having fostered 10 children and adopting two of them in her lifetime.

Mabry’s legacy is one of service, compassion, and love. She has dedicated her life to making a positive difference in the lives of others, and her tireless efforts as an Outstanding Woman have left an indelible mark on the Clinton County community for many years to come.

Each honoree will be individually profiled in the pages of the News Journal in the days leading up to the 2024 Outstanding Women of Clinton County luncheon ceremony, set for Saturday, April 6 at the Roberts Centre near Wilmington. Doors will open at 11:45 a.m. with the luncheon starting promptly at 12:30 p.m.

The keynote speaker will be Sigrid Solomon, vice president, chief student affairs office and dean of students at Wilmington College.

