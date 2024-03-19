Schwab power display earns OAC weekly honor

Wimington College’s Samantha Schwab is the OAC Softball Athlete of the Week.

This is the first time Schwab has been honored in her Quaker career and she is the first WC softball player to be so honored since Judaea Wilson last season.

Schwab, a senior catcher, had a big week in Florida, where they posted a 5-3 record. During the final six games, Schwab was 6-for-20 at the plate with 12 runs batted in, five runs scored, and four homeruns.

Her big day at the plate came against Susquehanna University. Schwab was 3-for-4 with three homeruns, three runs scored and seven RBI. She followed it with a 1-for-2 performance against McDaniel College that included a grand slam, four RBI, one run scored, and one walk.

Schwab is the first Quaker to hit multiple homeruns in a game since April 17, 2021, and the first to hit a grand slam since March 12, 2020.

She is the first WC player since at least 2013 to hit three homeruns in a single game.

Wilmington is back on the field in Hanover, Ind. Sunday afternoon in a doubleheader that begins at 1 p.m.