Clinton Co. Reads panel discusses ‘What Caring Requires’

“What Caring Requires” was the topic for the Monday evening opening of Clinton County Reads 2024 at the Wilmington Public Library. Shown here are panel members Lee Sandlin, director of Sugartree Ministries; Dr. Craig Strafford, practicing physician and healthcare advocate for underserved patients; Hannah Lutz, pastor of Ada Chapel Friends Meeting and board member and volunteer host at Hope House; and Chris Owens, Blanchester Public Library director and chairman of the CCReads steering committee. Book discussions and programs focused on Tracy Kidder’s “Rough Sleepers” continue through April 19. Copies of the book are available at public libraries in the county and through Books ‘n’ More at booksnmore.indielite.org .

Submitted photo