Wilmington’s Jelani Hunter (17) against Johnstown Monroe Friday night at Alumni Field. (Elizabeth Clark Photo) Wilmington’s Colin Wood (18) against Johnstown Monroe Friday night at Alumni Field. (Elizabeth Clark Photo) Wilmington’s Jon Custis (24) against Johnstown Monroe Friday night at Alumni Field. (Elizabeth Clark Photo) Wilmington’s Malachi Cumberland (55) against Johnstown Monroe Friday night at Alumni Field. (Elizabeth Clark Photo)

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington High School lacrosse team was defeated by Johnstown Monroe 9-2 Friday night at Alumni Field.

“We let Johnstown shooters get too close (to the goal) and created too big of a hole,” WHS coach Adam Shultz said. “We need to get more of our shots on goal and we’ll be better off.”

Jelani Hunter and Cooper Short scored the goals for Wilmington (1-1).

The Hurricane plays at Winton Woods 6 p.m. April 3.