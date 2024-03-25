Falcons net 3-2 win over Broncos in season opener

MT. ORAB — Clinton-Massie opened its tennis season Monday with a 3-2 win over Western Brown at WBHS.

Avden Faucett and Quinton Smith won singles matches while Elias Scott and Logan Miller were winners at first doubles.

The SBAAC American Division win gives Massie a 1-0 record.

SUMMARY

March 25, 2024

@Western Brown High School

Clinton-Massie 3, Western Brown 2

Singles

1: Avden Faucett def Ondie 6-2, 6-2

2: Quinton Smith def Acre 6-1, 6-1

3: Jack Anderson was def by Jacob 5-7, 6-1, 4-10

Doubles

1: Elias Scott, Logan Miller def Wyle, Smith 6-3, 6-2

2: Cam Morgan, Austin Sauer were def by Lawrence, Vavilov 4-6, 4-6