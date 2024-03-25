Local public meetings

The following are upcoming public meetings in Clinton County:

Community Action Board to meet

Clinton County Community Action Program, Inc. will hold a Board of Trustees meeting on March 26, at 100 Commons Lane., Wilmington at 8:30 a.m. The meeting will be held in-person and is open to the public.

City public works/enterprise committee to meet

The Wilmington Public Works/Enterprise Committee will hold a special meeting on Tuesday, March 26 at 6 p.m. at the council chambers, municipal building second floor.

Board of Elections to hold meeting

The Clinton County Board of Elections will hold a regular meeting on Wednesday, March 27 at 9 a.m. for the purpose of provisional review, beginning the official canvas of the March 19 primary election, and any other business that may come before the board. The meeting will be held in the Clinton County Annex, at 111 S. Nelson Ave., Wilmington.

Board of Health to meet

The Clinton County Board of Health will be meeting for the regular meeting on April 22 at 11 a.m. in the Clinton County Annex Community Room.

Board of Health to hold regular meeting

The Clinton County Board of Health will be meeting for the regular meeting on Tuesday, May 28 at 11 a.m. in the Clinton County Annex Community Room.

Board of Health to meet

The Clinton County Board of Health will be meeting for the regular meeting on June 24 at 11 a.m. in the Clinton County Annex Community Room.