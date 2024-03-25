WC to hold annual Community Health & Fitness Fair on Thursday

WILMINGTON — Demonstrations, information and free samples will be on hand when Wilmington College holds its annual Community Health & Fitness Fair on Thursday (March 28), from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the indoor turf field in WC’s Center for Sport Sciences off Elm St.

Representatives from many healthcare providers, public safety professionals and local businesses will be on hand to share information and promote their products and services, which are available in Clinton County and neighboring areas. This College-sponsored event is open free of charge to the greater Wilmington communities.

It’s also an opportunity for WC students to learn more about the health, wellness and fitness programs offered on campus.