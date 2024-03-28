Broncos pull away late for 10-0 win over Falcons

MT. ORAB — Through four innings, Clinton-Massie and Western Brown were locked in a pitcher’s duel.

But the Broncos scored nine runs in the final two innings and won 10-0 over the Falcons in SBAAC American Division softball.

”We played WB tough through the 1st 4 innings with some solid defense but unfortunately, we couldn’t string hits together,” CM coach Brandon Lewis said. “Very happy with the progress of our defense and just need the hitting to come along to keep us in the games. We will continue to work and get better day by day.”

The Falcons (1-2, 0-1) had just three hits.

Jayci Barnes was the winning pitcher for the Broncos (3-0, 1-0). Josie Sissel had three runs batted in. Lilah Flores had three hits.

SUMMARY

March 27, 2024

@Western Brown High School

Broncos 10, Falcons 0

CM^0^0^0^0^0^0^^0-3-1

WB^0^0^0^1^5^4^^10-15-0

(0) CLINTON-MASSIE (ab-r-h-rbi) Sandlin 3-0-0-0 Penewit 3-0-0-0 Doyle 3-0-1-0 Davis 3-0-0-0 Hinkle 0-0-0-0 Crombie 2-0-0-0 O. Ward 2-0-1-0 Green 2-0-0-0 Goodin 1-0-1-0 M Ward 2-0-0-0 Courson 0-0-0-0

PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

Clinton-Massie

Courson (L)^5.1^15^10^9^3^1

Western Brown

Barnes (W)^6^3^0^0^1^5