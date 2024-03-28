Schwab powers Quakers to sweep of Earlham

WILMINGTON – Samantha Schwab drove in nine runs as Wilmington College swept Earlham 11-3 and 10-2 Wednesday in a softball doubleheader at the WC complex.

In the Quaker Bowl twinbill, Schwab had four hits, three of them homers, as the college won its seventh straight game and improved to 10-5-1 on the season.

Wilmington had 21 hits in the two games. WC had seven extra-base hits in the opener.

In the first game, Schwab hit two homers and knocked in four. Schwab’s second homer provided the eight-run margin and ended the game in the sixth.6

Judaea Wilson had two hits and also drove in four runs. Jocelyn Franz had three hits and two RBI while Kori Cornett had two hits.

Aiyana Hancock struck out six batters in her six-inning, complete game performance in the circle.

In the second game, Schwab belted another homer and brought home five teammates. Cornett, Franz and Chloe Dorn had one RBI each.

Hillary Huffer threw five innings and allowed two unearned runs while striking out one batter.

Wilmington begins OAC play 1 p.m. Friday at home against the Baldwin Wallace University Yellow Jackets with a doubleheader.