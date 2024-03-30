Marietta scores 22-5 win over Wilmington

MARIETTA, Ohio — The Wilmington College men’s lacrosse team lost to Marietta College Friday night in Ohio Athletic Conference (OAC) action 22-5.

Wilmington (4-6 overall, 0-2 OAC) got two goals and an assist from Tyler Cunningham.

Nick Roca, Austin Young and Keegan Campbell scored one goal each. Cody Everly recorded an assist.

Freshman Peyton Thompson made 13 saves in goal for Wilmington.

Thompson led the team with six ground ball pickups. Colin McLaughlin led the Quakers with a pair of caused turnovers.

Wilmington will host Muskingum 7 p.m. Wednesday at Townsend Field.