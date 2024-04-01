Steer slam wins it for Reds in 10 innings 6-3

PHILADELPHIA — Spencer Steer’s grand slam in the 10th lifted the Cincinnati Reds to a 6-3 win over Philadelphia Monda in the first of a three-game series.

Steer’s blast came after Phillies’ reliever Connor Brogdon walked Will Benson and Jonathan India to load the bases.

Despite a rough go in the 10th, Reds reliever Tejay Antone closed out the win for Cincinnati (3-1).

Alexis Diaz was the key pitcher for the Reds, working out of a two-on, one-out jam in the eighth inning.

Andrew Abbott pitching into the sixth at the start for Cincinnati, allowing two runs. Emilio Pagan, Justin Wilson, Brent Suter, Diaz and Antone followed on the mound.

Kyle Schwarber, from Middletown, Ohio, and Trey Turner had two hits each for the Phillies.

Christian Encarnacion-Strand, who capped the Reds big win Sunday with a game-ending homer, had two hits for the Reds.