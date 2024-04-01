WC Theatre to present alumnae-directed spring shows

Wilmington College Theatre will present a pair of one-act plays, “Am I Blue” and “Third and Oak: The Laundroma,” directed by alumnae on April 18, 19 and 20, at 7:30 p.m., in Hugh G. Heiland Theatre. Admission is free of charge.

The first one-act, directed by Cherie Cooper-Darragh, will be “Am I Blue” by Beth Henley. The story begins in a seedy New Orleans bar where John Polk Richards is approached by Ashbe Williams, who invites him to the littered apartment that she shares with her absent father. Ashbe introduces him into her secret fantasy life as she tries to bridge the loneliness that infuses them both. Sometimes wildly funny, sometimes gently affecting, the play is a study of two young people, both unsure and apprehensive, whose unexpected encounter becomes, for both of them, a valuable lesson in coping with life—now and in the future.

Kyleigh Caves will play the role of Ashbe Williams with Sterling Goodwin as John Polk Richards. The ensemble of Street Characters will be played by Emma Schnecker, Teddy Murphy, Ellie Craig, Devon Snyder and Carlie McCoy. Ollie Basta will serve as the play’s stage manager and Zach Tillis will provide scenic design.

The second one-act, directed by Tara Lydy, will be “Third and Oak: The Laundromat” by Marsha Norman. The setting is a dreary laundromat in the middle of the night. Alberta, a rather reserved older woman, enters and begins to sort her laundry. She is soon joined by Deedee, a brash and rough-spoken young woman who, at first glance, seems to be the opposite of Alberta. As they go about their work, a conversation begins. In time Alberta confesses that her own life is not as tidy as Deedee had assumed. In the end, the two hear each other out and come to a better understanding of how to deal with the isolation and rejection that life can sometimes inflict.

Ellie Craig will play the role of Deedee while Alberta will be played by Makayla Thomason. The voice of the DJ will be provided by Devon Snyder. Spencer Anderson will serve as the play’s stage manager, and Dalan Toups will provide scenic design.

Lighting design for both productions will be provided by Becky Haines with scenic design mentorship by J. Wynn Alexander. Costuming will be designed by Katie Larrimore.

Both plays will be presented each night. There is no cost to attend the performances, however, a monetary donation to Hope House: A Safe Place for Women and Children is encouraged if audience members are able. Festival seating will be implemented; no reservations are needed.