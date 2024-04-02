Severe weather likely today across the area, local schools announce early dismissals

This graphic shows several counties in Ohio and the threat of severe weather on a level scale of 1-5. Clinton County is on a level 4, according to the graphic. Courtesy of Wilmington NWS

Residents of Clinton County are urged to take precautions as severe weather is expected this afternoon and tonight. According to Clinton County EMA Director Thomas Breckel, the National Weather Service (NWS) predicts severe weather conditions including strong winds exceeding 50 mph, sizable hail over one inch in diameter, and the possibility of multiple tornadoes, some of which may be potent for the area.

Breckel emphasized the importance of proactive planning, saying, “This underscores the importance of proactive blue-sky planning to ensure readiness prior to the onset of the storm or any disaster.” He directed households to seek guidance on necessary actions from the EMA website, advising them to consult keywords such as SEVERE, POWER, and TORNADO at https://www.cc-ema.org/prepare for guidance.

Brandon Peloquin, warning coordination meteorologist at Wilmington NWS, warned of an active day ahead, with multiple rounds of thunderstorms expected during the afternoon and evening.

“Severe storms are possible, including the risk for tornadoes,” Peloquin said. He highlighted the period from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. as the main time of concern and urged residents to have multiple ways to receive warnings and to be prepared to seek shelter if warnings are issued.

In response to the forecast, East Clinton Local Schools announced early dismissals due to the increased risk of severe weather. High school and middle school students will be released at 12 p.m., while elementary students will be released at 1 p.m.

Similarly, Wilmington City Schools adjusted their dismissal schedule to ensure student safety. Preschool will release at 11:30 a.m. with no afternoon session, middle and high schools will release at 1 p.m., and elementary buildings will release at 2 p.m.

Additionally, Blanchester High School and Middle School will be dismissing at 1:15 p.m., and Putnam Elementary will be dismissing at 2:15 p.m. All evening activities are canceled, and PM preschool is canceled as well.

The Wilmington Christian Academy is releasing students at 1:15 p.m.

The Clinton-Massie Local School District is on spring break this week.

According to the EMA website, tonight’s forecast includes showers and thunderstorms likely before midnight, with a chance of showers between midnight and 1 a.m. Some storms could be severe, with heavy rain. The night is expected to be mostly cloudy, with a low around 40°F and a breezy west wind of 15 to 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%, with new precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Residents are advised to stay informed, remain vigilant, and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety as severe weather approaches tonight.

For further updates and guidance, visit https://www.cc-ema.org/prepare.