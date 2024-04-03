Astros open season with 5-0 loss to G-Men

LEES CREEK — East Clinton played its first tennis match of the season Wednesday and lost to Georgetown 5-0.

Gabe Stewart and Trenton Shinkle played a 4-6, 5-7 match at second doubles for the closest outcome of the day for the Astros.

SUMMARY

April 3, 2024

@East Clinton High School

G-Men 5, Astros 0

Singles

1: Bo Frye was def by Jayson Marks 0-6, 0-6

2: Zimri Mahanes was def by Morgan Campbell 0-6, 0-6

3: Austin Roosa was def y Aiden Jansco 0-6, 1-6

Doubles

1: Kasen Terrell, Cody Horner were def by Jaxon Marks, Tyson Ellis 2-6, 1-6

2: Gabe Stewart, Trenton Shinkle were def by Jude Pfeifer, Spencer Wainscott 4-6, 5-7