Astros open season with 5-0 loss to G-Men

LEES CREEK — East Clinton played its first tennis match of the season Wednesday and lost to Georgetown 5-0.
Gabe Stewart and Trenton Shinkle played a 4-6, 5-7 match at second doubles for the closest outcome of the day for the Astros.
SUMMARY
April 3, 2024
@East Clinton High School
G-Men 5, Astros 0
Singles
1: Bo Frye was def by Jayson Marks 0-6, 0-6
2: Zimri Mahanes was def by Morgan Campbell 0-6, 0-6
3: Austin Roosa was def y Aiden Jansco 0-6, 1-6
Doubles
1: Kasen Terrell, Cody Horner were def by Jaxon Marks, Tyson Ellis 2-6, 1-6
2: Gabe Stewart, Trenton Shinkle were def by Jude Pfeifer, Spencer Wainscott 4-6, 5-7