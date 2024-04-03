Sipple drives in 4, BHS trio no-hits Felicity in 17-2 win

BLANCHESTER — A trio of Blanchester pitchers combined for a five-inning no-hitter as the Wildcats defeated Felicity 17-2 Wednesday afternoon at Bott Field.

Cooper Reynolds, Caleb Sears and Brayden Wiley threw 89 pitches in the win, striking out eight and walking three.

Bryce Sipple drove in four Blanchester runs, scored three times and stole three bases. Austin Dick also scored three runs while Sears drove in three.

The Wildcats advance to 4-1 on the year, 3-0 in National Division play.

The Cardinals are now 0-3, 0-1.

SUMMARY

April 3, 2024

@Bott Field, BHS

F^0^0^0^2^0^^2-0-5

B^6^10^1^0^x^^17-10-0

(2) FELICITY (ab-r-h-rbi) Lykins 2-0-0-0 McElfresh 2-1-0-0 Jowers 2-0-0-0 Pauley 2-0-0-0 Hall 1-1-0-0 Carnahan 1-0-0-0 Thirtysix 1-0-0-1 Harless 2-0-0-0 Oakley 1-0-0-0 Bartolin 1-0-0-0 Adams 1-0-0-0 TOTALS 16-2-0-1

(17) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Roush 4-2-2-1 Dees 1-1-0-0 Burress 1-1-0-0 Sipple 3-3-2-4 Behymer 0-0-0-0 Dick 3-3-1-1 Elston 2-1-1-2 Mobley 2-0-0-0 Reynolds 2-1-1-1 Perkins 2-0-0-0 Mueller 1-1-0-0 Skates 2-1-1-0 Sears 2-2-2-3 Wiley 2-1-0-0 TOTALS 27-17-10-12

2B: B-Sipple, Sears

HBP: F-Oakley; B-Dees

SAC: B-Sears

SB: F-Lykins; B-Sipple 3, Dick 2, Dees 2, Roush

PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

Felicity

Harless (L)^1.2^6^11^6^1^1

McElfresh^1.1^3^6^1^2^1

Lykins^1^1^0^0^1^0

Blanchester

Reynolds^2^0^0^0^0^2

Sears (W)^2^0^2^2^2^4

Wiley^1^0^0^0^1^2