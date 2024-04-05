Officials warn of local property fraud activity

WILMINGTON — Recent reports have surfaced regarding fraudulent attempts within Clinton County’s real estate market, prompting heightened awareness among property owners and local authorities.

The chain of events began on March 19 when the Clinton County Recorder’s Office received a call from a local real estate agent. The agent reported an individual posing as a property owner, attempting to list their estate for sale. A red flag arose when the caller confused last names with first names, signaling potential deception, according to the Clinton County Recorder’s office.

The situation escalated on March 25 when a second realtor shared similar incidents, suggesting a potential widespread operation. Then, on April 1, a constituent, one of the county’s bicentennial farm owners, recounted an ordeal.

According to a statement from the Clinton County Recorder’ Office, the farm, jointly owned by four siblings and their respective trusts, fell victim to fraudulent activity. An email, purportedly from one of the siblings in Arizona, requested the real estate agent to list the property, leading to swift action to market the farm for $1.9 million.

Thankfully, intervention prevented further harm. A family member residing on the property discovered the unauthorized listing online and promptly alerted agency personnel. The farm was immediately removed from the market.

Clinton County Recorder Tanya Day expressed concern, saying, “These instances are the first we’re being made aware of in Clinton County, and we want to be diligent about preventing this activity.”

To combat fraudulent activities, property owners are encouraged to sign up for property fraud alerts at PropertyFraudAlerts.com, ensuring timely notifications of suspicious activity. Those interested may also call the Clinton County Recorder’s Office at 937-382-2067 for assistance in signing up for this service that is free to all constituents.