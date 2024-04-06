Unbeaten Blue Lions hand Hurricane 9-1 defeat

WASHINGTON CH — The Washington Senior High School baseball juggernaut handed Wilmington a 9-1 loss Saturday afternoon.

The Blue Lions (7-0) were a state final four team last season and are bidding to improve on that finish this season.

The Hurricane (1-4) had just one hit, a double by Bryson Platt.

SUMMARY

April 6, 2024

@Washington Senior High School

Blue Lions 9, Hurricane 1

WI^0^0^0^0^1^0^0^^1-1-2

WA^0^0^5^0^3^1^x^^9-6-1

(1) WILMINGTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Fickert 0-0-0-0 J. Tolliver 2-0-0-0 Stephens 3-0-0-0 Massie 1-0-0-0 Phillips 3-0-0-0 Platt 2-1-1-0 B. Tolliver 2-0-0-0 Oglesby 2-0-0-1 Brausch 2-0-0-0 Black 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 20-1-1-1

(9) WASHINGTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Isborne 3-0-0-1 Yeazel 2-1-0-0 Lotz 4-1-1-0 Lynch 4-2-1-1 Miller 3-2-1-2 Coffman 3-1-2-1 Robertson 4-1-0-1 Heath 2-1-1-1 Hinkley 3-0-0-0 TOTALS 28-9-6-7

2B: WIL-Platt; WA-Lynch

HBP: WA-Coffman, Miller

SAC: WIL-Platt

PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

Wilmington

Phillips (L)^4.2^5^8^3^5^6

Black^1.1^1^1^1^0^0

Washington

Isborne (W)^5^1^1^1^3^3

Heath^1^0^0^0^1^0