Falcons hitting on all 8 in two games Saturday

READING — Clinton-Massie softball was hitting on all eight cylinders Saturday in a doubleheader sweep at Reading, defeating the Blue Devils 17-1 and the Roger Bacon Spartans 13-3.

“We came out hitting in both games and (it) was great to see the girls swinging and minimizing the strikeouts,” Massie manager Brandon Lewis said. “Also good to get contributions from all the girls this weekend … hitting, fielding or Stormie Stroud coming in to pitch some innings.”

Sydney Doyle had two homeruns while Laila Davis hit one homer among a 6-for-7 two-game performance. Karlie Goodin had six hits and Emma Crombie collected five hits. Maddie Ward had four hits, Olivia Ward three, Brylie Green three and Alyssa Sandlin three.

“Really good to see all the girls hit this weekend and get some confidence as we move into the tough part of our schedule,” said Lewis.

Clinton-Massie had 39 hits in the two games.

Madi Courson “did a great job” in the circle, throwing strikes and working ahead of the hitters, Lewis said.