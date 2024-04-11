BHS Music Dept. to host fifth-annual mattress fundraiser

BLANCHESTER — For those who are looking to replace a bed, now is the time. According to a news release, Blanchester High School Music Department is excited to announce it will be hosting the fifth-annual one-day Mattress Fundraiser on Saturday, April 20 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

For one day only, Blanchester Middle School will be transformed into a mattress showroom. For information about the sale, go to: bit.ly/beds4blanchester24.

There will be 30 different mattress styles on display in all sizes for customers to try, priced below retail. Adjustable power bases, luxury pillows, foundations, mattress protectors, and premium sheets will be available as well. The brands, including Simmons Beautyrest, Southerland, Therapedic, and Tranquility Sleep Systems, come with full factory warranties and are made to order. Mattresses are available two to three weeks after the fundraiser. Delivery is available.

The Blanchester High School Music Department benefits from every purchase.

The company, Custom Fundraising Solutions (CFS), first introduced The Mattress Fundraiser to the Cleveland market in 2005. The company has nearly 100 locations and works with over 3,000 schools nationwide. The unique business model helps schools and other organizations raise thousands of dollars in just one day, and to date, the company has given back over $60 million.