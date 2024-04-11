CMH to host National Day of Prayer event

A National Day of Prayer event will be held at Clinton Memorial Hospital (CMH) near the flagpole at the Cancer Center on Thursday, May 2 at 12 p.m.
The service will include several area pastors and/or leaders with focused prayer on one area of the nation’s welfare.
The event is one of hundreds of prayer rallies being held across America on this day.
The national theme is “Lift up the Word-Light up the World,” based on 2 Samuel 22:29-31.
In 1952, a joint resolution by Congress, signed by President Truman, declared an annual national day of prayer.
In 1988, the law was amended and signed by President Reagan, permanently setting the day as the first Thursday of every May.
The participants and order of service are listed below:
Welcome and opening prayer- Veronica Grabill
Singing of the National Anthem- Robyn McMillan
Pledge of Allegiance- Connor Thompson
Proclamation- Mayor Pat Haley
Areas of Prayer:
Businesses- Dave Hinman, Dove Church
Churches- Angel Boll, Wilmington Church of God
Education- Byron McGee, Cornerstone Baptist Church
Families- Katie Terrell, Hope House
Government- Dale McCamish, Wilmington Church of Christ
Media- Dave Frasure, Calvary Baptist Church
Military- Bob Baker, St. Columbkille Church
Those suffering and in need- Lee Sandlin, Sugartree Ministries
Closing prayer- Hannah Lutz, Ada Chapel