CMH to host National Day of Prayer event

A National Day of Prayer event will be held at Clinton Memorial Hospital (CMH) near the flagpole at the Cancer Center on Thursday, May 2 at 12 p.m.

The service will include several area pastors and/or leaders with focused prayer on one area of the nation’s welfare.

The event is one of hundreds of prayer rallies being held across America on this day.

The national theme is “Lift up the Word-Light up the World,” based on 2 Samuel 22:29-31.

In 1952, a joint resolution by Congress, signed by President Truman, declared an annual national day of prayer.

In 1988, the law was amended and signed by President Reagan, permanently setting the day as the first Thursday of every May.

The participants and order of service are listed below:

Welcome and opening prayer- Veronica Grabill

Singing of the National Anthem- Robyn McMillan

Pledge of Allegiance- Connor Thompson

Proclamation- Mayor Pat Haley

Areas of Prayer:

Businesses- Dave Hinman, Dove Church

Churches- Angel Boll, Wilmington Church of God

Education- Byron McGee, Cornerstone Baptist Church

Families- Katie Terrell, Hope House

Government- Dale McCamish, Wilmington Church of Christ

Media- Dave Frasure, Calvary Baptist Church

Military- Bob Baker, St. Columbkille Church

Those suffering and in need- Lee Sandlin, Sugartree Ministries

Closing prayer- Hannah Lutz, Ada Chapel