On Thursday evening, Robyn O’Dell, outreach coordinator for HealthSource of Ohio, spoke at the Wilmington Public Library about delivery of healthcare and related services for unhoused patients. O’Dell, left, is pictured with WPL director Joe Knueven. The program was part of Clinton County Reads 2024 events, inspired by Tracy Kidder’s nonfiction book, “Rough Sleepers.” Information about HealthSource of Ohio services is available at healthsourceofohio.org .

Submitted photo