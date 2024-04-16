City clean-up day set for this Saturday

Clean-Up Wilmington, in conjunction with Main Street Wilmington, and sponsored by TimberTech, is gearing up for a fourth year of Community Clean-up activities, according to a news release. The first event will be the Earth Day Clean-Up, which is scheduled for this Saturday, April 20 at 9 a.m.

Participants will meet at the Municipal Building at 69 N. South St. for instructions. All clean-up equipment will be provided. This is a rain or shine event. Please dress for the weather and wear comfortable shoes. This event is appropriate for all age groups. Main Street Wilmington and TimberTech will be focusing on the downtown area specifically.

Clean-Up Wilmington was created in 2021 to work within the Wilmington community to clean and beautify the city, according to the release. This organization relies on volunteers and service groups to assist with these efforts. In 2023, Clean-Up Wilmington hosted 14 events, and 221 volunteers cleaned over 37 miles worth of city streets.

“We are looking forward to continued success in 2024,” the release states.

If your organization or group would like to participate in other activities or have a clean-up organized for different dates, please contact Annen Vance to get more information on specialized clean-up group activities.

Contact Annen Vance, City of Wilmington code enforcement official, at 937-382-6509 or [email protected]. Those interested can also visit the Facebook page “Clean-Up Wilmington” and view information and future events.