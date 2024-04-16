ODOT construction update in Clinton Co.

The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) released its latest construction update for Clinton County:

Through the week ending April 30: The following traffic advisory includes restrictions on the state highway system in Clinton County. All work will be contingent upon the weather. For construction information and statewide information regarding road conditions, visit ODOT on the web at www.Ohgo.com.

CONTINUING IMPACT

I-71 Bridge Replacement – Bridge replacement on I-71 over Anderson Fork and Grassy Fork, between the S.R. 134 overpass and the Greene County line. Traffic has been shifted and is being maintained in two lanes in both direction during daytime hours. Single-lane closures may be in effect from 8 p.m. each night to 9 a.m. the following day.

NEW IMPACTS

S.R. 73 Culvert Replacement – Near Old Denney Road, between Katy’s Lane and the I-71 interchange. Traffic is being maintained with temporary signals. All work is scheduled to be completed in late summer.

S.R. 73 Culvert Replacement – At Leeka Road, just west of the village of New Vienna. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers during the first phase of work. Although S.R. 73 will remain open at this location, Leeka Road will be subject to a seven-day closure beginning May 6. The entire project is scheduled to be completed in late summer.

S.R. 729 Bridge Replacement – At the bridge over West Branch Rattlesnake Creek, just north of Borum Road and approximately one mile south of the Clinton-Fayette County line. S.R. 729 is closed through mid-June, and while the route is closed, traffic will be detoured by way of U.S. 22, S.R. 72, I-71, U.S. 35 and S.R. 435. Although this phase of the project is anticipated to be completed in mid-June, additional restrictions will be in effect on various sections of S.R. 729 through late fall.