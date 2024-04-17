Community Calendar

The following are upcoming events in Clinton County:

Storyteller to keynote Clinton County Reads 2024 dinner

The 2024 Clinton County Reads dinner is set for Thursday, April 18 at 6:30 p.m., in the Wilmington Municipal Building Moyer Community Room. The menu is by chef Jen Purkey, and storyteller Nicole Ruttencutter, R.N., will deliver the keynote address, “Storytelling’s Connection to Healthcare.” Prepaid dinner reservations can be made at thekavahaus.com or by calling 937-763-4287 by April 15. Olde Town Tavern will host a pre-dinner social hour at 5 p.m.

Crossroads of Eden Book Club to discuss ‘Rough Sleepers’

The Sabina Public Library’s Crossroads of Eden Book Club will meet at 10:30 a.m., Friday, April 19, to discuss Tracy Kidder’s “Rough Sleepers,” the 2024 Clinton County Reads selection. The public is invited to participate.

Washington Twp. to host Clean Up Days

Washington Township is hosting Clean Up Days April 20 and April 21. The event is open to Washington Township residents of Clinton County. Dumpsters will be located at the township hall at 162 SR 350, East Cuba. Items not accepted: appliances, A/C, batteries, boats, hazardous waste, household trash, liquids, paint, refrigerators, and tires.

Quaker Thunder bands to hold spring concert

Wilmington College Quaker Thunder Pep Band and Concert Band will present its spring concert on Tuesday, April 23 at 7:30 p.m. in Hugh G. Heiland Theatre. The event is free of charge. The Concert Band will open the show with the Pep Band followed by performing “Sounds of the Season.” Evan Hatter, assistant professor of music and director of bands, conducts both musical groups.

Groundworks Ohio to host Spring Roadshow

Groundworks Ohio, a non-profit that works for supporting high quality early childhood education, will be hosting a Spring Roadshow at the Aging Up Senior Center, 717 N. Nelson Ave. in Wilmington on April 25 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. This Roadshow is open to the public and several local and regional officials will be in attendance to hear a panel discussion from Clinton, Madison, Fayette and Warren counties regarding the current state of early childhood education in the state.

Free dinner at Blan’s Grace UMC

Grace United Methodist Church in Blanchester will host a free dinner for the community from 4:30-6 p.m., Thursday, April 25 in the Fellowship Hall of the church. The church extends a warm welcome to anyone in the community to enjoy a delicious meal of: chicken and noodles, green beans, dinner rolls, desserts and drinks, plus, a chance to visit with their neighbors, and listen to the musical stylings of Pastor Dean. All are welcome. The church is located on the corner of Center and Wright streets. For more information, call 937-783-3655.

Cowan Lake to hold wildflower hike

Join Cowan Lake naturalist Caden on Saturday, April 27 from 12-4 p.m. for an exciting wildflower hike. The hikers will gather at the Nature Center and follow the Treetop Trail. The hikes will depart once every hour, giving hikers the flexibility to choose the best time for them. During the hike, those interested will learn how to identify the different wildflowers that they’ll encounter along the trail, and also get to know some fun facts about them. Caden will also share Cowan’s goals to preserve the beauty of spring on the trails, making it an educational and enjoyable experience.

Community discussion on Farm Bill and conservation to be held

On Monday, April 29 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., a community discussion on the Farm Bill and conservation featuring special panelists will be held at the Center for the Sciences & Agriculture Room 149 (corner of College and Elm streets in Wilmington). This discussion will be presented by Wilmington College and the Friends Committee on National Legislation. Food will be provided.

Cowan Lake to host Paddlesport Race

The Cowan Lake Paddlesport Race is a three or six mile canoe/kayak/SUP race on beautiful Cowan Lake on Saturday, May 4. Race day registration starts at 8 a.m., racer meeting at 9:30 a.m., race starts at 10 a.m. with awards at noon. This race is a great race for the first time racer as well as the seasoned veteran with flat deep water. Race day registration is just $20 per participant, with all profits going to Friends Caring for Cowan Lake. Contact for race information: Greg Bechtel, race director, [email protected], 513-356-2034

Kiwanis annual bike rodeo set to return

Bring your bike and join Kiwanis of Wilmington for the annual bike rodeo on May 18. Kids of all ages will complete a series of stations to “certify” they are bike-safe. This year’s rodeo will be held at Clinton Memorial Hospital in the back parking lot next to the bike trail. At the conclusion of the stations, each participant can go on a ride down the Luther Warren Peace Path to practice everything they’ve learned. Participants will make stops along the way at Wheelies of Mulberry for a snack and continue to Xidas park for a water break and then circle back to CMH. The entire event is free.