Local public meetings

The following are upcoming public meetings in Clinton County:

Lois Allen scholarship deadline this Friday

The deadline for the Lois Allen scholarship for any senior in Clinton County is Friday April 19. The scholarship is sponsored by the Clinton County Republican Women Club. Application is easily available on the website clintoncountygopwomen. Contact Krista Tolliver for any questions: [email protected]

Board of Health to meet

The Clinton County Board of Health will be meeting for the regular meeting on April 22 at 11 a.m. in the Clinton County Annex Community Room.

WCS school board to hold meeting

The Wilmington City School Board of Education will hold a regular meeting on Monday, April 22 at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held in the cafeteria at Denver Place Elementary School, located at 291 Lorish Ave., Wilmington. All meetings are open to the public. If you wish to address the board at the meeting on a non-agenda item, you must notify the treasurer, Kim DeWeese, at 283-7493 no later than 4 p.m. on the Thursday prior to the meeting. If you wish to address the board on agenda items, please notify the treasurer any time prior to the meeting.

Community Action to hold board meeting

Clinton County Community Action Program, Inc. will hold a Board of Trustees meeting on April 24, at 100 Commons Lane, Wilmington, at 8:30 a.m. The meeting will be held in-person and is open to the public.

Clinton Co. Republican Women’s Club meeting rescheduled

The Clinton County Republican Women’s Club’s April 8 meeting is cancelled due to the solar eclipse day. The club will meet on Monday, May 13 at 7 p.m. in the Moyer Room of the Wilmington Municipal Court.

Board of Health to hold regular meeting

The Clinton County Board of Health will be meeting for the regular meeting on Tuesday, May 28 at 11 a.m. in the Clinton County Annex Community Room.

Board of Health to meet

The Clinton County Board of Health will be meeting for the regular meeting on June 24 at 11 a.m. in the Clinton County Annex Community Room.