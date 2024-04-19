Fans can sign up for Ohio Stadium tours starting Monday

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Fans seeking an opportunity to take a guided tour throughout one of the most tradition-rich and historical stadiums in the country, Ohio Stadium, can sign up for an Ohio Stadium Tour starting this Monday at https://www.ohiostadiumtours.com/.

This tour opportunity marks the first formal program by the Department of Athletics to share with fans the up-close splendor of the home of the Ohio State Buckeyes, and the bane of opponents, who have suffered defeat 472 times there and emerged victorious just 114 times. The Buckeyes have played 102 seasons in Ohio Stadium, which became the first football stadium to be officially listed on the National Register of Historic Places, in 1973.

Ohio Stadium will become more accessible to fans through this tour program, with the stadium staying open longer, weekend tours available and the ability to book a tour at the last minute, essentially right before a scheduled tour starts.

Two tour packages are available:

A 60-minute Buckeye Basic Tour that costs $30 for adults and $20 for youth and will include visits to the field, press box, Huntington Club, NetJets Landing and the University/President’s Suite; and

An extended, 90-minute VIP Stadium Tour, costing $35 for adults and $25 for youth, that includes all of the basic tour locations in addition to touring the Buckeyes’ locker room, the recruiting room and the band center/rehearsal hall.

Discounts will be offered for larger groups wanting to tour Ohio Stadium. A dedicated Group Tour Concierge staff has been assembled and can assist school groups, day camps and corporate outings.

Each tour guest will receive a commemorative Ohio Stadium Tour coin, with a new design specific to each new calendar year.

In addition to the tour website for more information (https://www.ohiostadiumtours.com/), patrons can send email inquiries to [email protected].