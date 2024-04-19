Harvest of Gold golf outing set for May 25 at Elks 797 Golf Club

The 17th annual Harvest of Gold golf outing fundraiser will be held May 25 at the Elks 797 Golf Club.

The funds raised will directly contribute to the expenses of running the programs involved with Harvest of Gold, which make a lasting difference in the educational journey of countless children, according to a press release.

Registration will be 7:45 to 8:15 a.m. on the 25th with a shotgun start set for 8:30 a.m.

Cost for the four-person scramble event is $75 per person, which includes green fees, cart rental and lunch. Registration deadline is April 26.

There will be hole prizes for longest drive, closest to the pin and longest putt made on various holes.

Also, gift cards, a two-year lease of a vehicle provided by Busam Auto for a hole-in-one will be available.

Hole and cart sponsorships also are available.

Sponsorship registration should be submitted by April 26, along with an image/graphic design or logo for the person/company interested in the sponsorship.

Tournament sponsorship is available in three levels — gold, silver and bronze. Also, monetary, prize and other donations are available for those interested in supporting Harvest of Gold and its interests.

For more information on these sponsorships or playing in the tournament, contact Harvest of Gold via email ([email protected]).