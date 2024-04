Astros pick up National Division road win 7-5

FELICITY — East Clinton went on the road and defeated Felicity 7-5 Saturday afternoon.

Peyton Lilly earned his first varsity pitching victory, going 5.2 innings.

Lukas Runk went the final 1.1 innings for his second save of the season, coach Brandon Runk said.

East Clinton is 2-4 in the SBAAC National Division, tied with Felicity in the league standings.