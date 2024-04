Massie lacrosse tops Buccaneers 16-2 on Senior Night

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Senior Matthew Drake scored his first high school goal Monday and Clinton-Massie topped Xenia 16-2 in lacrosse action at Frank Irelan Field.

The Falcons have won five straight matches and stand 6-2 on the year.

Three of Massie’s five seniors scored in the match, coach Dave Voisey said. Mason Martini led the Falcons with eight goals.