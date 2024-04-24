Massie hit parade pummels Rams 23-1

TROTWOOD — Nine players had at least two hits and Clinton-Massie pounded Trotwood-Madison 23-1 Tuesday in non-league softball.

In the circle, Madi Courson pitched one inning and struck out all three batters she faced.

Stormie Stroud pitched four innings and gave up just two hits.

Laila Davis led the Falcons hit parade with four hits, including a double and a triple. She drove in three runs and scored twice.

“It was good to see all the girls get involved in the game,” manager Brandon Lewis said. “We were able to rest some folks.”

But the offense was still in high gear.

Emma Crombie had two hits, two runs scored and drove in three runs. She had a double and was hit by a pitch. Brylie Green had three hits, scored three times and stole two bases.

Haley Hinkle had three hits, including a double, drove in two runs, scored twice and stole a base. Izzy Penewit scored twice, collected three hits and drove in three runs.

Alyssa Sandlin scored four runs, had three hits, stole two bases and drove in two runs. Stormie Stroud had two hits, scored twice, drove in two runs and stole three bases.

Maddie Ward contributed three runs and two hits. Olivia Ward had three hits, scored three runs and knocked in a pair of teammates. She also had a double and was hit by a pitch.