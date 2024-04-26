15th Sugartree Ministries golf outing set for June 21 at Majestic

The 15th annual Sugartree Ministries golf outing will be held June 21 at Majestic Springs Golf Course.

Cost is $100 per play or $400 per team. Registration begins 11:30 a.m. the day of the event. Lunch is being served prior to the shotgun start at 1 p.m.

Last year’s winners were the Faith Family Church team of Randall Davis, Tim Hill, Devon Snyder and Brady Snyder. They posted a score of 54.

Sponsorship of the tournament is available at various levels — $100 bronze, $200 silver, $300 gold and $400 platinum.

Fore more information, Ron Cordy 937-218-0370 or Lee Sandlin 937 382 8359.