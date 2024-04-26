Broncos remain in command of SBAAC American with 10-0 win

MT. ORAB — League-leader Western Brown defeated Wilmington 10-0 in five innings Friday.

The Hurricane is 6-6 overall, 2-5 in the SBAAC American Division.

The Broncos move to 7-0 in league play and 17-4 overall.

Wilmington trailed 2-0 after four complete but Western Brown scored eight in the fifth to end it. WHS had an error and misplayed two balls in the eight-run inning by the Broncos.

WHS had three hits, one each by Makenna Dorsch, Nevaeh Blackburn and Keiana Murdock.

Lauren Diels took the loss in the circle for the Hurricane.