WSB Aging Up completes successful senior tech classes

WILMINGTON — The WSB Aging Up Community Center announces the successful completion of the high school-led senior tech classes, a part of its ongoing “Technology for Seniors” initiative, according to a news release.

Over the past several months, local high school seniors have been instrumental in bridging the digital divide and empowering senior community members with the essential skills to navigate the digital world.

The initiative, which began with enthusiastic participation, has seen seniors from around the community engage in weekly sessions that covered a range of topics from basic computer skills to internet safety and social media literacy. The dedication and commitment shown by these young instructors have made a significant impact, enhancing the digital competency of seniors, ensuring they remain connected in today’s tech-driven society, the release states.

Transition to New Leadership

Starting this week, the tech classes will transition to the leadership of Shane Breckel, director of Aging Up, and Molly Boatman, outreach coordinator. The classes will also change to be held every other Thursday at 10 a.m. at the WSB Aging Up Community Center, with possible open technology service hours on the Thursdays in between classes.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the high school seniors who have led these classes with enthusiasm and professionalism. Special thanks to Oliver McDermott, Mason Schaffer, Nathan Fulton, Cristian Perez, Jenna Pletcher, Eli Hilderbrant, and Jesse Cluxton, pictured above, for their dedication and service,” the release states.

For more information on the “Technology for Seniors” initiative or to register for upcoming classes, contact Shane Breckel or Molly Boatman at the WSB Aging Up Community Center.