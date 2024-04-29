Wysong to be honored, remembered at National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend

Robert Wysong

EMMITSBURG, Md. – The late Robert Wysong, who served as the Clinton-Warren Joint Fire District chief, is one of 17 Ohio fallen firefighters who will be honored at the 43rd National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend.

The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (NFFF) will host the event this Saturday and Sunday in Emmitsburg, Maryland. This year’s national tribute will honor 89 firefighters who died in the line of duty in 2023 and 137 firefighters who died in previous years. The honorees will include Wysong, who died at the age of 70 on Dec. 26, 2023.

Wysong responded to a brush fire on Christmas Eve. He returned home after the call and later that evening, his wife found him unresponsive. He was immediately transported to a local hospital and then airlifted to Miami Valley Hospital where he died due to a heart attack.

In Febrary, Wysong’s son, Andrew, was sworn in as the new chief of the Clinton-Warren Joint Fire District.

“National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend is a time for our nation to pause and reflect on the heroic efforts and selfless service of the fallen firefighters we are paying tribute to this year,” said NFFF CEO Victor Stagnaro. “We will always remember the bravery, commitment, and sacrifices of each of these 226 heroes—and their families.”

There are two events open to the public at the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Park on the grounds of the National Emergency Training Center (NETC) during Memorial Weekend.

The National Fallen Firefighters Candlelight Service is on May 4 at 7:30 p.m. and will be hosted by Fire Captain Garon Mosby of the St. Louis Fire Department.

The National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service is on May 5 at 10 a.m. and will be hosted by actor Jeremy Holm.

Fire service and government leaders are scheduled to address the thousands of attendees at the memorial service on Sunday, May 5. The NFFF will live stream both events on the NFFF’s website (firehero.org), YouTube channel, and Facebook page.

There are additional events during Memorial Weekend provided exclusively for the families and fire departments of honored firefighters. These include small group sessions and other activities throughout Friday and Saturday; they are open to the families and coworkers of newly honored and previously honored firefighters.