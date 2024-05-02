Interesting demonstrations made at Pork Pride meeting

Luke Robinson gave his demonstration on lacrosse at a recent Pork Pride 4-H meeting. Submitted photos Jacob Furnish doing a demonstration on his night vision goggles at a recent Pork Pride 4-H meeting.

The Pork Pride 4-H Club met at Cuba Friends Church on Sunday, April 21. There were 18 in attendance.

Vice president Gregary Achtermann called the meeting to order at 6:08 p.m. Gregary Achtermann led us in the Pledge of Allegiance and Luke Robinson led us in the 4-H Pledge. Shelby Robinson gave the secretary’s report. Judy Hatfield gave the treasurer’s report.

We discussed that tag in paperwork is due on May 1 and needs turned in tonight. We talked about the cooking and sewing challenges; 4-H camps; FCS projects; you need six meetings in order to judge; and our next meeting we will be working on skillathon and FCS projects.

Luke Robinson did a demonstration on lacrosse. Jacob Furnish did a demonstration on his night vision goggles. Both did a wonderful job on their demonstrations.

The next meeting will be on Sunday, May 5 at 6 p.m. Shelby Robinson will do the Pledge of Allegiance; Hannah Huff will do the 4-H Pledge; and Donaven Dalton will provide snacks.

The meeting adjourned at 6:57 p.m. The group then enjoyed the wonderful snacks provided by the Furnish family.