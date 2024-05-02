Martini reaches 100, Falcons hang on for 9-8 win over Hurricane

Elizabeth Clark | News Journal Elizabeth Clark | News Journal Elizabeth Clark | News Journal Elizabeth Clark | News Journal Elizabeth Clark | News Journal Elizabeth Clark | News Journal Elizabeth Clark | News Journal

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Clinton-Massie’s Mason Martini scored the 100th goal of his career Wednesday in the Falcons 9-8 win over Wilmington at Frank Irelan Field.

For the Hurricane, Jelani Hunter and Colin Wood scored two goals each with Hunter earning an assist as well.

Jon Custis had one goal and three assists. Eli Payne had a goal and an assist. Justin Scarberry and Michael Streety also scored for WHS. Patrick Tucker had an assist.

”I was really proud of how our team responded to a quality opponent,” Wilmington coach Adam Shultz said. “Unfortunately, we just ran out of time this evening.”

Wilmington falls to 4-7 on the year and will host Edgewood 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Alumni Field.