Southern State awards study abroad scholarships

The SSCC study abroad scholarship winners include (L to R): Samara Weil, Kellan Arn, Adriana Cunningham, Kailyn Mason, and Braxton Harrison. Submitted photo

In partnership with EF Study Abroad, Southern State Community College will be traveling to the British Isles: England, Ireland, and Wales May 16-26, 2024, according to a news release. Among the travelers are five students who have been awarded the inaugural study abroad scholarship from the Sara M. Barrere Memorial Trust Scholarship Fund, made possible through the College’s Foundation.

As part of the selection process, these students were required to complete an application and participate in an interview with Associate Professor of English Jeff Wallace, Philosophy Instructor Sam Ginn, and Vice President of Academic and Student Affairs Dr. Erika Goodwin.

Aligned with the travel experience, the students will also complete a one-credit hour lab-based course, Success on the Global Stage (COLL 1110) as a supplement to the trip which runs from May 16 to June 15, 2024.

The scholarship awardees include Samara Weil of Brown County, Kellan Arn of Brown County, Kailyn Mason of Clinton County, Adriana Cunningham of Brown County, and Braxton Harrison of Highland County.

“This is a wonderful inaugural group to use the scholarship for study abroad as they all had great interviews that reflected their acute desire for more global awareness and appreciation,” says Dr. Goodwin. “These students embody the character and values we would want representing Southern State on a trip abroad,” she adds.

Leading the study abroad program at Southern State are Associate Professor of English Jeff Wallace, Philosophy Instructor Sam Ginn, and the Dean of Articulation and Transfer and Brown County Campus Director Dr. Peggy Chalker.

Professor Wallace has been leading these trips for the past 14 years. “It is amazing to see the change and growth in our travelers,” Wallace shared. “I am excited to be able to share this once-in-a-lifetime educational experience with the students.”

For questions, or to learn more about Southern State’s Study Abroad Program, please email Professor Wallace at [email protected] or call 800-628-7722, Ext. 3675.

In 2025, the Study Abroad Program will travel to Spain and Morocco. Scholarships will be available.