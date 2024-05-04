Hustling Wildcats tame Tigers at Bott Field 7-3

Elizabeth Clark Photo Elizabeth Clark Photo

BLANCHESTER — Bryce Sipple homered and Blanchester stole 15 bases Thursday in a 7-3 win over McClain in non-league baseball at Bott Field on the BHS campus.

“I love the way this team competes,” Blanchester manager Aaron Lawson said. “We pride ourselves on hustling and trying to take the extra 90 feet. That really helped and was the difference maker.”

The Wildcats (18-4) were led by Austin Dick who had four steals. Cole Mueller had three steals while Drey Dees had three steals, two hits and two runs scored.

Dick and Mueller combined on the mound for a five-hitter.

“Another strong performance by Austin on a three-days rest,” Lawson said.

Sipple’s homer came after Blanchester rallied with two outs and none on in the second inning.

“Sipple added some energy with his two-run homer,” said Lawson. “That was a nice rally we made with two outs and nobody on.”

SUMMARY

May 3, 2024

@Bott Field, BHS

Wildcats 7, Tigers 3

M^0^0^1^2^0^0^0^^3-5-1

B^4^3^0^0^0^0^x^^7-8-1

(3) McCLAIN (ab-r-h-rbi) Weller 4-1-0-0 Penwell 3-0-1-1 Potts 1-0-1-0 Allison 4-1-2-0 O’Conner 0-0-0-0 Six 2-1-0-0 Sykes 3-0-1-1 McCune 4-0-0-0 Van Gundy 1-0-0-1 Douglas 2-0-0-0 TOTALS 24-3-5-3

(7) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Roush 4-1-2-0 Dees 4-2-2-1 Sipple 3-1-1-2 Dick 2-2-0-0 Mueller 1-1-1-0 Elston 2-0-2-2 Reynolds 3-0-0-0 Wiley 3-0-0-0 Sears 3-0-0-0 TOTALS 25-7-8-5

2B: B-Dees; M-Penwell

3B: B-Roush

HR: B-Sipple

SB: B-Dick 4, Mueller 3, Dees 3, Reynolds 2, Sipple, Elston, Roush

HBP: B-Elston; M-Six, Van Gundy

SAC: M-Van Gundy

PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

McClain

Potts (L)^3^5^7^6^3^1

Penwell^3^3^0^0^1^5

Blanchester

Dick (W)^5^4^3^3^3^3

Mueller^2^1^0^0^4^4