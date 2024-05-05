Quakers end season on high note, sweep OU

WESTERVILLE, Ohio – The Wilmington College softball team ended its season on a high note Saturday afternoon with a doubleheader sweep of Ohio Athletic Conference foe Otterbein University.

The Quakers took down the Cardinals 9-5 in game one and run-ruled OU 11-0 in five innings in game two.

Samantha Schwab had a great day for Wilmington, gathering five hits and driving in eight runs in the two games.

The Quakers end their season with a 19-20-1 overall record and a 7-11 mark in the OAC.

The first game had a one hour and five-minute rain delay.

Jocelyn Franz, Schwab, and Rachel Berry all had two hits. Franz and Berry had two RBI. Wilmington had 11 hits in the game and four doubles.

Aiyana Hancock earned her 11th win of the season, with a complete game performance in the circle. She struck out two Cardinals during the game.

In the second game, Schwab had her third multi-home run game of the season and her third game with five or more RBI.

With this two-homerun game, Schwab broke the program record for home runs in a single season with 11, besting the previous record of 10 set in 2013.

Schwab also broke the single-season program record with 43 RBI, topping the previous record of 36 set in 1999.

Schwab and Judaea Wilson had three hits in the game, while Franz had two.

In her final game as a Quaker, Hillary Huffer threw a complete game two-hit shutout, while striking out two Cardinals. This is her second complete game shutout in her last three appearances.