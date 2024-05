Broncos bring out bats in 12-0 win over Hurricane

MT. ORAB — Western Brown banged out 17 hits in a 12-0 win over Wilmington Saturday in SBAAC American Division baseball.

The Hurricane goes to 4-13 overall, 2-8 in the American Division. The Broncos are 5-5 in league play and 8-12 overall.

Talen Oberlin and Bryson Platt had two hits each while Alex Massie, Austin Oglesby, Logan Phillips and Jake Stephens had one hit each.

Massie took the pitching loss. Gavynn Walls also pitched for WHS.