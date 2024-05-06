WC’s 13th-annual research forum showcases unique undergraduate experience

Hannah Gaines speaks about her research, “Creating a Positive Public Perception of Zoos Through Social Media,” which won the Best in Class award for Fine Arts & Communication Arts. She also presented research on “Recovery Times of Caribbean Hermit Crabs after Exposure to Perceived Predatory Scenario” for which she offered demonstrations with live crabs. Submitted photo

Wilmington College’s WAVE project in which science students are sampling and testing water quality in local streams while seeking pollution mitigation measures garnered a triad of major awards at Thursday’s (May 2) 13th-annual Research Forum. Some 80 students showcased their research conducted as individuals, groups and with faculty members through poster presentations and other media.

The WAVE project won the President’s Council, Natural Sciences and Student/Faculty Collaboration awards with its first quarterly report, “Expansion of Hands-on Learning, Hands-on Living – WAVE Research Program.” Taylor Powell-Abbinante is the Student Research Coordinator while Student Research Fellows include Dane Klosterman, Alana Parsons and Mattie Buttler, and Student Research Apprentices are Jase Edmonson, Gabby Perkins, Olive Iragena, Ava Hester, Ruth Beery and Matthew Maramasaka. Faculty advisers are Dr. Russell Kincaid, professor of mathematics and physics, and Dr. Amanda Rollins, assistant professor of biology.

Also, Alexandrea Yaekle received a President’s Council Award for her research work with Dr. Oladapo Fagbohun, assistant professor of biology, titled “Bioactivity-guided characterization of phytochemicals form Spinacia oleracea L. using a chemometrics approach.”

The other major awards include Agriculture — Delaney Weisend and Dr. Chad McKay, associate professor of agriculture, “Agricultural Major Concentrations and Leadership Style Relationships”; Accounting and Business — Kaitlyn Franklin, Philip Jarvis, Blaise Morris and Jack Sandberg, “Does GPA Affect Technology Usage?”; Fine Arts & Communication Arts — Hannah Gaines and Dr. Jeff Hazelden, assistant professor of communication arts, “Creating a Positive Public Perception of Zoos Through Social Media.”

Social Sciences — Jodie Jennings and Dr. Audrey Wagstaff, professor of social sciences and communication arts, “Red, White, Blue, and Green: A Closer Look at Poverty in the United States”; Graduate Programs — Isaiah Blain, Madison Dietz, Abigail Grieser, Miriam Landon and Anna Newton, “Diagnosis and Treatment of ASD in Rural Healthcare Systems: A Scoping Review”; and Athletics Recognition — Simon Heys and Dr. Jeff Hazelden, assistant professor of communication arts, “How TikTok Revolutionized Sport Media”; and Baylee Joy Martin and Dr. Audrey Wagstaff, professor of social sciences and communication arts, “Demotivation and Academic Tracking: Ability Grouping, Sociometry, and Self Efficacy.”

Dr. Angela Mitchell, professor of business administration, was one of the Research Forum faculty coordinators.

“This event allows our students to put into practice the expertise they have developed in their academic program,” she said. “They get to apply the classroom work to real-world research questions. And through the Research Forum, they have the platform to showcase the relevance of their work to their field.”