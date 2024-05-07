Hurricane, Astros tennis seasons end at Centerville sectional

CENTERVILLE — The tennis seasons for Wilmington and East Clinton ended Monday at the Division II Centerville Sectional tournament.

Matches were halted on the outdoor courts at Centerville and moved indoors to the Five Seasons Family Sports Club.

Trey Reed won his first match over Jesiah VanHorn of Valley View then lost to Justin Ross of Alter.

Mathias Supanz was a 7-5, 6-4 winner over Micah Powell of Carlisle then lost to Ben Arnold of Cedarville.

Stephen Adams dropped his first match to Eli Rhodes of Oakwood.

In doubles action, Toby Alsip and Cristian Perez defeated Cody Horner and Kasen Terrell of East Clinton before bowing out with a loss to Luke Petty and Noah Monson of Dayton Christian.

Brennen Zeigler and Hunter Holbert lost to Nate Emrick and Connor Wade of Dixie.

East Clinton’s Bo Frye and Austin Roosa in the singles bracket and the doubles team of Carman Brown and Stephen Lozano also were knocked out of the tournament.