Massie tennis season ends at Div. II Mason Sectional

MASON — Battling a strong field of Cincinnati area tennis players, the Clinton-Massie season came to an end Tuesday at the Division II Mason Sectional.

“Our guys played great, but came up a little short against some tough Cincinnati area players,” Massie coach Rod Amburgy said.

Jack Anderson posted a win in the singles bracket.

Logan Miller and Quinton Smith teamed for a pair of wins in the doubles bracket. They won over a pair from Batavia then topped a duo from Middletown Christian. They lost to the No. 4 seed from Seven Hills.

The top Massie player Avden Faucett had a hard-fought match against Jason Chen of Badin and came up short 4-6, 5-7.

“It’s been a great season,” Amburgy said. “We won the league championship for the first time since 1997. We are looking forward to having the banner hung with our year on it in the gymnasium.”

Blanchester also competed in the Mason sectional and had its season end.

SUMMARY

May 7, 2024

@Division II Mason Sectional

Singles

—Avden Faucett was defeated by Jason Chen (Badin) 4-6, 5-7.

—Jack Anderson defeated Fisher (CNE) 6-2, 6-3; was defeated by Abeysinghe (Ind Hill) 0-6, 0-6

—Austin Sauer was defeated by Nayak (7 Hills) 0-6, 0-6

Doubles

—Logan Miller, Quinton Smith defeated Santoro, Roller (Batavia) 6-4, 6-2; defeated Asenjo, Stoner (Mid Christian) 6-1, 6-0; were defeated by Isakov, Machavaran (7 Hills) 0-6, 0-6

—Camdon Morgan, Colson Morgan were defeated by Smith, Bartley (NR) 0-6, 5-7