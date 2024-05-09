The Denver Place Student Council held a fundraiser by selling suckers, with the proceeds going to the CMH Cancer Center. Submitted photos Denver Place student council holds fundraiser for CMH Cancer Center

The Denver Place student council held a fundraiser recently by selling suckers. They decided to donate the proceeds to the Cancer Center at Clinton Memorial Hospital.

At their meeting on Monday, April 29, they presented a check for $685 to Mike Shook, Dr. Hassan Issa, and Stephanie Butler, representatives from CMH.

Student council members include: Jordan Ross, Haley Huff, Annika Shaffer, Ayva Irwin, May’onie Medley, Madison Scarberry, Bradley Heslop, Sophie Shaffer, Kalia Carboni, Parker Edwards, Adelyn Lewis, Demetri Groves, Easton Roe, Madi Dorsch, Anzlie Johnson, Jayden Knauff, Kree Salisbury, Trey Burwinkel, Madilyn Lawson, Lily McCarty,Knox Shidaker, Emilee Gould, Tyler Morrow, Luke Ford, Belle Fawley, Gabby Thompson, Quynn Rethmel, and Nymeria Rowe.